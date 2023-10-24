ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced that troopers will be checking for impaired drivers on U.S. Route 250.

According to a media release, the sobriety checkpoint is planned for Thursday, Nov. 2 on U.S. 250/219 (Seneca Trail) in Dailey near the Northwest Hardwood office. The checks will take place starting at 8 p.m.

Those who want to avoid the checkpoint can take W.Va. 38, Back Road, to the north and W.Va. 21, Georgetown Road/E. Dailey Road, to the south, the release said.

If there would be a problem with the Dailey location, the release said that the checkpoint would be moved to W.Va. 92 in Crystal Springs.