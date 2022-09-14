CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A sobriety checkpoint is planned in Randolph County for next week, the West Virginia State Police’s Elkins Detachment announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The checkpoint will be on Harrison Avenue (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight, according to the release.

The West Virginia State Police said that drivers who want to avoid the Harrison Avenue/Route 92 checkpoint so that they are not inconvenienced can take one of the alternate routes, which are Lough Avenue to Ferguson Road for drivers who are headed west, away from Elkins, and Ferguson Road to Lough Avenue for drivers who are headed east, toward Elkins.

According to the release, the checkpoint is intended to deter intoxicated driving in the area, not to inconvenience drivers.