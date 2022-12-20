CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be on Harrison Avenue (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Drivers who feel inconvenienced may use Lough Avenue to Ferguson Road as an alternate westbound route, or Ferguson Road to Lough Avenue as an alternate eastbound route, according to the release.

State Police said in the release that its intention is not to inconvenience drivers, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.