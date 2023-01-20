ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Small businesses in the Elkins-Randolph County area now have the chance to learn how to better present their business over social media.

Agency LMC’s Social Media Department will be hosting a two-part small business social media workshop for those who handle social media management or any other interested parties. The seminars will be held in the Paull Gallery in the Myles Center for the Arts at D&E as part of a partnership with the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce (ERCCC), according to an LMC release.

The series will start with “Developing Your Social Media Plan,” which will be held on Feb. 9 and will continue on Feb. 16 with “Creating an Engaging Social Media Calendar.” These seminars will both include a Q&A session and run from 8:30-10 a.m.

“We are really looking forward to working with ERCCC again and to be able to provide this social media workshop series for our business owners in our community. Social media is a crucial part of a marketing strategy, especially for small businesses and being able to assist our friends and neighbors with this is extremely exciting for us,” said LMC’s social media director, Erin Brown. “These workshops have been designed to be very hands-on with workbooks we will be providing for all attendees and multiple members of our Social Media Department joining the fun to help answer your questions.”

Each workshop is $25 and seating is limited. According to an LMC Facebook post, a laptop or tablet is also required. Those who wish to register should contact the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce or click here.