ELKINS, W.Va. – A spill has closed West Virginia Route 92 at U.S. Route 33 in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Office of Emergency Management, a hazmat spill of 50 to 60 gallons of driveway sealer spilled onto the roadway. The incident happened on Harrison Avenue, near J.F. Allen.

An alert from the Randolph County OEM was sent out at 11:06 a.m. Friday.

A tweet from West Virginia 511 said tar was spilled onto the roadway.

Crews are in the process of cleaning up the spill.