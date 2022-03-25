ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins will be under spring cleaning from March 28 to April 1. The cleaning is being hosted by an Americorps member as one of his two civic service projects required by Americorps each year.

Josh Wanstreet is teaming up with YouthBuild North Central West Virginia for help cleaning up Davis Avenue and the surrounding areas.

”We’re going to try to get out here as many days as possible next week. Everybody that knows Elkins knows that weather can change rapidly, so the plan is to try and get out here a few days next week. We wanted to do something that would have an impact downtown and help out the community, so I thought it was a good choice,” said Wanstreet.

The cleaning event was originally going to be focused on the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library, but Wanstreet decided to expand the area and include the library in the process. He may host a similar event in the summertime if volunteers are available.