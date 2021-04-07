Spring cleanup efforts underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins is working to make up for lost time with its annual spring cleanup.

Crews are spending two days a week in each of the city’s five wards collecting larger garbage that couldn’t be picked up in a regular pickup.

The city had to forgo a similar event last year due to quarantines from the COVID-19 pandemic and officials said residents are making up for lost time.

“It’s more than usual. We’ve put some different processes in place to try to help cover the extra, so it’s working out really well for us,” said Bob Pingley, operations manager for the city.

City residents who miss pickups in their ward can contact City Hall to make other arrangements for items to be picked up.

The city’s website includes a list of items that can’t be hauled away during the cleanup.

