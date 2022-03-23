ELKINS, W.Va. – On Wednesday, State Auditor JB McCuskey spoke with Davis and Elkins College students about the Auditor’s Scholars program, which offers certified public accountants and students a paid internship working with government accounting.

D&E is following in the footsteps of much larger schools in the state, such as Marshall and WVU, in offering the Auditor’s Scholars program to its students.

“We have these incredibly talented students, and we want to use their first few years of energy and enthusiasm and creativity to make our office work better,” said McCuskey. “If you’re an accounting student or an accountant out there who’s looking for a really cool place to work, our office is accepting applications and we’re really excited to work with Davis and Elkins in fulfilling those goals.”

As of right now, the deadline for the application is ongoing, and there are 40 positions available for hire. To apply, e-mail a resume – including accounting classes taken and any work experience – and two letters of recommendation from faculty to Jeff Waybright at jeff.waybright@wvsao.gov.