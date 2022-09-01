GILMAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two runaway teenagers.

According to a press release sent by the state police, Konnor Ferrell and Peyton Yonkosky, who are both 16 years old, were last seen at the Elkins Mountain School’s Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County on Tuesday at around 10:45 p.m.

Konnor Ferrell (left) and Peyton Yonkosky (right).

State police said the two teenagers left the facility on Leading Creek Road, they were wearing all black and may have been on bicycles.

Anyone who has seen them is asked by state police to report the sighting to their local 911 Center or WVSP Detachment.