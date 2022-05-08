ELKINS, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are trying to find out who is behind a stray bullet that hit a passing motorcycle rider, in Randolph County, recently.

On Saturday, April 30, at approximately 6:41 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling north on Beverly Pike, towards Elkins, near the West Virginia State Police detachment in Beverly, when the motorcycle rider was hit by a bullet in their upper left leg, resulting in a minor injury, according to a state police news release.

The rider was taken to Davis Medical Center by Randolph County EMS where the person was treated and released.

This incident is under investigation by the State Police and is believed to be a result of unintentional stray gunfire that possibly originated from the direction of Georgetown Road.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the source of the gunfire, please contact the Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-637-0200.

The WVSP Crime Scene Response Team, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and the Elkins Police Department all assisted in the initial investigation.