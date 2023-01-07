ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest is recruiting high school and college students who are interested in a summer internship.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, there are multiple internships open:

Student Trainee (General) GS-0099-02; two positions in Elkins, one in Richwood. That listing is available here.

Student Trainee (Natural Resources Management and Biological Sciences) GS-0499-03/04/05; two positions in Marlinton, one in Parsons, one in Richwood. That listing is available here.

Student Trainee (Administration and Office Support) GS-0399-03/04/05; one position in Elkins. That listing is available here.

Student Trainee (Engineering) GS-0899-03/04/05; two positions in Elkins. That listing is available here.

Student Trainee (Physical Sciences) GS-1399-03/04/05; two positions in Elkins. That listing is available here.

The release advised potential applicants to read the postings carefully because deadlines and required information and deadlines vary for each position.

More information about Forest Services jobs is available on the Forest Service’s jobs website.

Jobseekers have until Jan. 27 to submit their application online.