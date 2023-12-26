ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Summit Church in Elkins hosted its annual free Christmas dinner at the Railyard Restaurant Tuesday evening.

Officials with the church said that they do this on the final Tuesday of every month as part of their Feed the City program on top of the meals they provide during the holidays. Members of the church said that they started the program five years ago and that it is a great way for them to spread the love of Jesus.

“At Summit church one of our greatest missions and our greatest vision is to serve our community and so we are so grateful this time of year is sometimes hard for families it’s not always a time of celebration and so we are so grateful to be able to serve the community that may not have everything that they need and this is just a small thing that we can do to serve our community,” said Wendy Jones, the Pastors Wife of Summit Church.

Jones said that members of the church saw a need and that in the city there were a lot of hungry people who needed to be fed a meal and that it’s free and open to anyone who needs a meal.

“We have a lot of volunteers that not only are willing to come and cook the food but we also have volunteers that provide some of the food as well and it’s a it’s a huge team effort every month. We put it out there to our whole church and say ‘hey, if you can come help, come help,’ and we always have an abundance of volunteers to come and prepare, serve, and clean up,” Jones said.

This year, Summit Church received some donations from a local grocery store to be able to let people take some dry goods home. The church also has a food pantry to help those needing food items.