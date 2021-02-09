Swiss Roots store brings back tradition to Randolph County

HELVETIA, W.Va. – A small historic village located in Randolph County’s mountains is continuing a tradition that originated in Switzerland.

Two, fifth-generation Swiss brothers re-opened the town’s general store and post office on Saturday.

Swiss Roots is now open in the same location as the original general store built in Helvetia in the 1800s. The brothers explained that COVID-19 has severely slowed down the village’s tourism industry, allowing them to renovate the building entirely.

“Hopefully, we get all our renovations done in the end part by Spring,” Co-owner Kevin Belter explained. “Hopefully, COVID is under control at some point, and we think tourism will be ready to go.”

Betler stated that they are also renovating the four upstairs rooms into an Inn for tourists. The rooms used to be a part of a boarding house.