Teachers turn to social media for help with school supplies

COALTON, W.Va. – Ashley Kimble is about to start her sixth year of teaching at Coalton Elementary School, however she is still spending money out of her own pocket for school supplies.

According to a survey done by the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of teachers spent their own money on school supplies. On average, public school teachers spend an average of $479 of their own money.

Teachers are reaching out to social media for help with buying school supplies. This movement was started by a school teacher earlier this month in a Facebook group called “Support A Teacher – Teacher Gifting.”

They are posting links to their Amazon wish lists with the hashtags #clearthelist, #support_a_teacher and #support_a_teach.

Now there are dozens of regional Facebook groups where teachers can post their own lists and help fill other teachers’ requests.

The movement started with teachers helping other teachers, but as the word has spread, so has the range of people looking to help out.