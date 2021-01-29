Teamsters at AHF Products ratify agreement

BEVERLY, W.Va. – Teamsters at AHF Products in Beverly have ratified a new contract after a nearly year-long dispute.

According to a press release, union members voted by more than 92% to approve the contract. The last offer was rejected by more than 93% of members in Feb. 2020.

The release states that the new offer includes a total raise of $2.05 over the life of the contract, including retroactive pay to last February, along with keeping employee health insurance premiums at low increases.

The new agreement is for four years, which includes 2020.

“The first offer was terrible and did little to address the serious concerns of our members and based on the negotiating committees’ recommendation the offer was overwhelmingly rejected,” said Ken Hall, president of Teamsters Local 175 and general secretary-treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. “However, to the Company’s credit once the parties returned to the table the attitude had changed and we were able to resolve many of the issues raised by the members. I believe this is a very good contract as seen by the vote of the membership.”

“It’s been a frustrating process for our members over the past year but our rank and file committee held strong and it is clear by the results that our members appreciated what they did,” said Luke Farley, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 175.

The union conducted the vote by phone and online over the past two weeks due to the pandemic. The union said it explained the offer to members over a Zoom meeting.

The Teamsters represents approximately 400 workers at the AHF facility in Beverly.