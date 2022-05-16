ELKINS, W.Va. – Since flooding damaged the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library in December of 2021, library officials have been looking for a temporary location to house their services. On May 16, the temporary location opened at 209 Randolph Avenue in Elkins. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The library is still stocking up on materials, but they do have some books, books on CDs, and movies. There are computer services along with fax, copy, and print services. Library officials were adamant on finding a place to keep these services available to the community.

The temporary location is in an old law office building across the street from The Second Hand Thrift Store.

An initial restoration time for the damaged library building was at eight months back in March, but that estimate could change. See damages from when 12 News visited back in March.