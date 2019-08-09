Ten people become U.S. citizens through ceremony in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.- Ten people became naturalized citizens of the United States in Elkins Friday morning.

The ceremony included a video message from President Trump and remarks on behalf of Senators Manchin and Capito, as well as Representatives Alex Mooney and David McKinley.

After the remarks, the new citizens received pins and certificates.

“It reminds us once again of what it means to be citizens of the united states and how we are a country of immigrants,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, who served as the keynote speaker. “And so we have an opportunity to celebrate that – the idea of america that everyone is equal, that everyone has freedom, that everyone has access to justice, that everyone has equal opportunities.”

All of the 10 naturalized citizens came from different countries around the globe, no two came from the same.