The Hütte Restaurant reopens in Helvetia after closing more than 1 year ago

HELVETIA, W.Va. – A taste of Switzerland from the Alps mountain range in Europe has reopened in the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia.

The Hütte restaurant, in the historic town of Helvetia, reopened Tuesday after shutting down in March of last year, due to the worldwide pandemic. The Swiss style restaurant had been open for more than fifty years and features unique traditional Swiss recipes on the menu.

The owners are keeping the menu simple while transitioning back into business, and encourages customers to call in advance to place their take-out out orders.

Homemade Helvetia cheese, Bratwurst and Split Pea soup are some of the items offered on the restaurant’s limited menu.

“Our sausage is nine different spices and it’s shoulder sausage so it’s very lean and delicious. It’s an old family recipe from people in the community, and then we have a homemade hot mustard which goes with the Bratwurst. The Sauerbraten is roast beef that we marinate for three days. It’s just sweet recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation,” said Heidi Arnett, Managing Owner of The Hütte.

The Hütte is also building a large partially covered deck, that should be finished and ready to occupy by the end of June.