ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A “Wild, Wonderful Woods Celebration” took place at the historical Governor H. Guy Kump House in Elkins for the public to enjoy on Saturday, June 24.

The hosts of the Wild, Wonderful Woods Celebration invited the community for free house tours through the historical structure, and to enjoy some of the events. Along with learning about the history of the home, there was music, a pie auction and vendors using locally harvested wood for their merchandise.

Outdoor tree walks were a new addition to the celebration this year.

Kump House (WBOY photo)

The celebration was meant to recognize the importance of the Elkins Forest heritage, which is symbolized by the history of the Kump House. The Kump House was even built with locally harvested timber.

“As an education center, we’re to really motivate people to learn more about the forest legacy that is here, and also learn more about West Virginia history,” Nanci Bross-Fregonara, Kump Education Center communications specialist, said. “We didn’t really want to be a museum. We wanted to be a place where people come and learn in a more vibrant way.”

There were panels that explained why the forest heritage is important to the community and to help continue building a resilient forest for the future.