ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pair of volunteers at Davis Medical Center have been bringing joy to patients and staff every Friday for the past year.

Therapy Dog Ellie brings joy to staff, visitors and patients. Each Friday she and her trainer/owner Mark Roy, visit various departments within Davis Medical Center. (Courtesy: Davis Medical Center)

Mark Roy adopted a Goldendoodle named Ellie for companionship during isolation during COVID, but after lockdown, he decided to help her extend her companionship to patients, according to a release from Volunteer West Virginia. Since Ellie became a certified therapy dog in 2022, she and Roy have not missed a single Friday of volunteering in different areas of the hospital.

Roy even works longer hours during the week so he has time to volunteer with Ellie on Fridays.

“The emotional support they provide cannot be overstated. Their presence brings joy and comfort to patients, staff, and visitors, creating an atmosphere of hope and positivity. Their commitment to uplifting others epitomizes the transformative power of volunteerism,” said the release.

Roy and Ellie will receive the Governor’s Service Award in the Group Category at the Governor’s Service Awards dinner in Charleston on June 15.