2 chapters merge to form new Tygart Valley United Way

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two area United Way chapters are joining forces to better help their communities.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor County is merging with the Randolph County chapter to form the Tygart Valley United Way.

The merger was announced while crews worked a public project in the Elkins City Park

The new organization will cover those three counties, and will fold Barbour and Tucker counties in its operations as well.

Staff said the change will help the organization use its funds better.

“We’re working on the same problems across our region, every one of our cities has the same concerns, and so we’re working together to try to eliminate back end duplications and be more efficient with our dollars and our donor’s dollars and we’re going to do that now as the Tygart Valley United Way,” said Brett White, the group’s new CEO.

White said even though the organization will now cover a wider geographic area, donors can still designate their donations to be used in their home communities.