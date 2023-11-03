ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The historic 1906 Tygart Hotel in Elkins has been under construction for more than a year and a half and is finally nearing its opening date.

The project developer and Executive Director for Woodlands Development & Lending Dave Clark confirmed to 12 News on Friday that the project is “in the final throes of construction,” and contractors are now working on finished touches in the hotel.

Clark said that that he believes operations will begin “soon after the first of the year.”

Once complete, the 56-guest room hotel will have a full restaurant and bar and a conference room. Throughout the project, architecture firm Mills Group has maintained that it planned to keep the original charm of the hotel and pay homage to local artists and industries.

“We are excited about the local artists we’ve been able to engage in the project, and their artwork will be displayed throughout the hotel, highlighting the ‘Lost Towns’ of the Monongahela National Forest. Landscape photos from the region will be displayed in all the guest rooms,” Clark said.

Renderings of the projects (Courtesy: Mills Group LLC and Woodlands Development & Lending) Renderings of the projects (Courtesy: Mills Group LLC and Woodlands Development & Lending)

The Elkins Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the hotel is holding a job fair in early December to fill multiple positions.

Open positions include housekeepers, room assistants, front desk agents, servers, bartenders, line cooks, host/hostesses and maintenance technicians as well as “food and beverage positions” and “hotel positions.” Job fairs for those positions are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the chamber.

The Tygart Hotel will also be part of the Choice Hotels Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection, which means it will have some of the amenities of a large hotel chain, such as modern amenities and technology and a rewards program.