ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction work on the Tygart Hotel will lead to a nearly two-month-long lane closure in downtown Elkins.

On its official Facebook page Tuesday, Elkins City Hall said that Davis Avenue will be closed entirely or limited to one lane with flaggers until “approximately early September.”

The closures will be between Second and Third streets, the city said. Additionally, southbound turns from Third Street onto Davis Avenue will not be allowed.

The city said that the Davis Trust Company drive-through will still be accessible, but customers must turn left to head north when exiting from the bank onto Davis Avenue.

A map of the road closures and alternate routes in Elkins. Credit: Elkins City Hall

Drivers are asked by the city to choose alternate routes and watch for flaggers.

As of the last available update on the progress of the Tygart Hotel restoration, the hospitality operator said that the hope is for the hotel to reopen before the Mountain State Forest Festival. The festival is set to start on Sept. 30

The early 1900s hotel will have 56 rooms, a full restaurant and bar, an outdoor patio seating area and a small banquet room and is planning to join the Choice Hotels Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection.