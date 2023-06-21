ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, 259 regional businesses and organizations joined together to provide community service to United Way’s funded partners within West Virginia.

Each organization made groups to volunteer at these non-profits and looked to give back for the hard work they supply to the community.

The service projects that were volunteered at this year included:

The Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center

Catholic Charities WV

The NCWV Community Action Shelter

The Randolph County Family Resources Network’s Baby Pantry

The American Red Cross

The Randolph County Senior Center

Randolph County CLIMB

Meals on Wheels

The Randolph County Humane Society

Amber Gibson, a volunteer from US Cellular, said that this is their organization’s third year creating groups for Day of Action.

“We’re going to be volunteering at the Randolph County Humane Society today. So, with really whatever they need. Whether it’s painting, I think there’s some landscaping they need us to do, as well as playing with some dogs and cats,” said Gibson.

The event gave both the public and the volunteers a chance to see how these partnered organizations help out and what resources are available for the community.

Angela Daniels, Regional Engagement Director for Tygart Valley United Way, said, “we want to show everybody that we’re all connected. You know, when one person thrives, everybody thrives and we want to show people how important it is to be involved in the community, and just be a part of something bigger.”

This year’s Day of Action’s Kickoff started at 11 a.m. at the Elkins City Park. Afterward, the groups departed to get to work, which lasted from noon – 4 p.m.