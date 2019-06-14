Tygart Valley Regional Jail employee accused of improper sexual contact with inmate

ELKINS, W.Va. – An employee of Tygart Valley Regional Jail is accused of having improper sexual contact with a female inmate.

On May 29, an investigator contacted West Virginia State Police about an investigation of Timothy Watson, 21, of Buckhannon. The investigator stated that he had video and audio recordings between Watson and an inmate that were inappropriate, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said on June 4, a trooper watched the video and saw what appeared to be Watson showing his genitals to a female inmate by standing in front of a window and shining a light on himself. Watson performed this action twice, according to a criminal complaint.

Audio recordings contained inappropriate sexual conversations between Watson and multiple inmates, according to police. A trooper also saw an interaction between Watson and the female inmate that happened in the doorway to the pod. During this time, it appeared that the inmate reached toward Watson’s genitals, police said. The inmate held her hand there for a few seconds before returning to her cell, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 5, a trooper spoke with the inmate and collected an audio statement. The inmate stated that Watson touched her genitals and buttocks area while he was working one night, according to a criminal complaint. She stated that Watson’s hand was flat against her genitals, and he swiped upward in a somewhat rough manner, police said. Watson then unzipped his pants, and she touched his genitals, according to police.

The inmate told police that in another instance, Watson was in the tower, and he showed her and her pod mates his genitals a couple of times, according to a criminal complaint. The inmate also stated that she and Watson talked on the intercom system, and they had an inappropriate conversation. She told police that she called Watson “Daddy,” and Watson called her “Kitten,” according to police.

On June 12, police met with Watson, and he agreed to answer questions. Police took an audio statement from Watson, who stated that he did show his genitals twice to the inmate and the other females in the pod while working in the tower, according to a criminal complaint. Watson told the trooper that he did touch the inmate on the buttocks, and he did allow the inmate to touch his genitals over his clothing, police said. Watson stated that he did enjoy her touching his genitals, according to a criminal complaint. Police said Watson also stated that he knew it was wrong, and he made a mistake.

Watson is charged with imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.