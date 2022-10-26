ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Tygart Valley United Way has started the 5th year of its Warm Coats, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive.

The clothing drive will run until Jan. 15. People are asked to donate new or gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves.

The Tygart Valley United Way main office in Fairmont and the regional office in Elkins serve as 24-hour drop-off locations. Drop-off locations within businesses are listed below.

Public drop-off locations:

Marion County:

Fairmont Federal Credit Union (Connector, White Hall, 12th St., Mannington)

BC Bank (Fairmont, Farmington)

MVB Bank (NASA Blvd., Virginia Ave.)

Town of White Hall

Taylor County:

The Mountain Statesman

Taylor County Public Library

Randolph County:

Citizens Bank (Elkins, Beverly)

Barbour County:

BC Bank (Philippi)

Tucker County:

Citizens Bank (Parsons)

Officials say there are individuals and families who depend on this collection to stay warm, safe, and healthy. All collected items will be given to partners of the Tygart Valley United Way, including Soup Opera, Friendship Fairmont, Connecting Link, Salvation Army, HOPE Inc., Taylor County Collaborative Family Resources, Heart and Hand House, Catholic Charities, Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center.