Tygart Valley United Way holds day of action in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Volunteers in Randolph County gathered together as a team on Monday, with the goal of improving and beautifying the community.

The Tygart Valley United Way participated in the worldwide day of action in Elkins, W.Va. More than fifty volunteers gathered at Elkins City Park Monday morning before heading out to five different projects.

The Randolph County Humane Society, Elkins Library and YMCA , Catholic Charities and the Tucker-Randolph Children’s Advocacy Center, all received improvements throughout the day.

Organizers said the cancellation of last year’s day of action, due to the worldwide pandemic, makes this year’s gathering of the community a little bit more special.

“The excitement is off the charts. First event back, the mask mandate was just lifted, it is really nice. That’s one thing everyone has been saying, it’s so nice to get together, the community back together. Everyone is just really excited,” said Brittny Drennen, Regional Engagement Director.

This event was sponsored by WVU Medicine.