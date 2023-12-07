MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students at Tygarts Valley Middle and High School were dismissed early on Thursday and will not be going to school on Friday, Dec. 8.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Randolph County Schools said that the scheduling changes were “due to illness.”

The post did not specify what that illness was. 12 News reached out to the Taylor County Superintendent’s Office for more information but has not yet received a reply.

Randolph County Schools said the early dismissal and closing were only for Tygarts Valley Middle and High School.

12 News called Randolph County Schools to ask for more information, but has not yet heard back. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.