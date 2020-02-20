United Way holding blanket drive for local organization

ELKINS, W.Va. – The United Way of Randolph County is working with one of its organizations to provide a different kind of support.

The group is holding a blanket drive with businesses around the community.

Blankets collected during the drive will go to the Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center, to be given to the children who come through the center’s doors.

United Way organizers said it’s another way they can show their commitment to the community.

“So this was just another way for the United Way to reach out to one of our agencies and say ‘what else can we do for you besides providing the funding that we do?'” said Executive Director Karrah Washington.

Businesses like Third Street Tattoo Studio have also joined to act as collection sites. Contact the United Way to find a donation site near you.