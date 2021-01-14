United Way of Randolph County opens Handle with Care Pantries

ELKINS, W.Va. – The United Way of Randolph County is launching a new program to help kids facing challenges at home.

The organization has created a Handle with Care Pantry to help schools provide basic supplies for kids who experience a traumatic incident at home.

The pantry is possible thanks to a Charleston-area car dealership that gave similar donations around the state.

Officials said the pantries will help make it easier for schools to respond swiftly to those needs.

“This gives the opportunity for every school in Randolph County to reach out to us and provide us with a list of the common needs, and therefore we can go out and make the purchase, get it distributed to the schools. That way, they have it on hand for those children that are in need,” said United Way director Karrah Washington.

The United Way will also keep other supplies tailored to specific needs on hand to tackle whatever issue kids may face.