United Way of Randolph County postpones campaign kickoff event

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local branch of the United Way has postponed its campaign kickoff event originally set this weekend.

The United Way of Randolph County has now moved their kickoff even to November 14. Executive Director Karrah Washington said the organization needed more time to wrap up planning for the launch.

She said many of the businesses who sponsor them are dealing with COVID concerns, and so is the United Way itself.

“It’s just a very different year for our campaign and it’s going to require us to change all of our fundraising efforts, so right now, we’ve converted everything virtually,” said Washington.

The campaign will start with a charity auction held virtually; that will now open on Saturday, November 14 at 9 a.m.