MILL CREEK, W.Va. – The Randolph County Board of Education has funded renovations at two athletic facilities as a part of their bleacher project.

Elkins High School got new bleachers at their football field in the fall, and the installation of bleachers at Tygarts Valley High School’s baseball field has been completed. Two more installations still need to be made. Elkins Middle School will get new bleachers at their softball field, and Tygarts Valley High School will get new football field home bleachers in the fall.

The West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management deemed the previous bleachers at the high schools and middle school unsafe for spectators.

“Even when you bring small children, and if they are climbing around or moving up and down the bleachers from person to person, you don’t want it to be a safety hazard. These new bleachers that they’ve put up, the baseball bleachers are up and ready for the season, football will be up in the fall. Even from the road you can see them, and they do, it just gives it a whole new look, you know, refreshing look, and its really nice to see that coming our way,” said Amanda Bell, Tygarts Valley High School Athletic Director.

The estimated bleacher project cost is $957,000.