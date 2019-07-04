Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

UPDATE: Randolph County officials still concerned over condition of dam

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UPDATE (7/4/2019 6:18 p.m.)

HARMAN, W.Va. – Randolph County emergency officials are keeping a close watch on the Harman area due to continued concerns that a nearby earthen dam could fail.

Earlier on Thursday, an evacuation notice for Harman was rescinded after officials determined the dam was stable.

The Office of Emergency Management said officials from the Department of Environmental Protection are assessing the dam Thursday evening before making further recommendations.

ORIGINAL (7/4/2019 3:00 p.m.)

HARMAN, W.Va. – Randolph County emergency officials began evacuating the town of Harman on Thursday afternoon due to concerns that a nearby dam could fail.

The Randolph County Office of Emergency Management said the same dam breached over the weekend, which contributed to the recent flooding in the area. The announcement for the evacuation of Harman came at 2:08 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Randolph County officials reported the imminent failure of an earthen dam east of Harman.

Officials said their concern comes from a second storm system that is predicted to arrive in the area later on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News