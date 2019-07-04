UPDATE: Randolph County officials still concerned over condition of dam

UPDATE (7/4/2019 6:18 p.m.)

HARMAN, W.Va. – Randolph County emergency officials are keeping a close watch on the Harman area due to continued concerns that a nearby earthen dam could fail.

Earlier on Thursday, an evacuation notice for Harman was rescinded after officials determined the dam was stable.

The Office of Emergency Management said officials from the Department of Environmental Protection are assessing the dam Thursday evening before making further recommendations.

ORIGINAL (7/4/2019 3:00 p.m.)

HARMAN, W.Va. – Randolph County emergency officials began evacuating the town of Harman on Thursday afternoon due to concerns that a nearby dam could fail.

The Randolph County Office of Emergency Management said the same dam breached over the weekend, which contributed to the recent flooding in the area. The announcement for the evacuation of Harman came at 2:08 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Randolph County officials reported the imminent failure of an earthen dam east of Harman.

Officials said their concern comes from a second storm system that is predicted to arrive in the area later on Thursday.