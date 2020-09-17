USDA issues grant to Randolph County Housing Authority

ELKINS, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a grant for more than $100,000 to a Randolph County organization.

USDA Rural Development awarded the money to the Randolph County Housing Authority to repair and rehabilitate ten rental properties around the county. Funds from the grant can be used to improve and replace various systems within a home to keep it a safe place for people to live.

State Director Kris Warner explained that the Randolph County grant is the largest this year.

“There were only five recipients this year for the housing preservation grant, but the one in Randolph County was actually more than twice the size of any other grant,” said Warner.

Warner said the USDA has partnered with the housing authority to bring almost $1.5 million in grants to the county.