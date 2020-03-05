USDA preparing for controlled burns in Monongahela National Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is preparing for some controlled burns in the Monongahela National Forest.

USDA officials plan to burn approximately 1,500 acres of the forest in the coming months to help revitalize growth in those areas, and improve habitat for wildlife.

Officials said it’s a regular part of forest conservation that should avoid most public recreation areas, and information on where they’re burning is easy to find.

“They can go on ncweb.gov, and that, we update that every day when we’re burning, so that’s real-time information. It’ll give you an update as to where we’re burning on the national forest and the impacts that we might have, smoke-related, to the communities that we’re burning near,” said John Fry, assistant fire management officer.

You can contact the forest headquarters office for more information on the scheduled burns.