USDA provides funding for local businesses

ELKINS, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a grant to support small businesses in three counties across North Central West Virginia.

Woodlands Community Lenders in Elkins has received more than $73,000 to provide support to businesses with ten or fewer employees.

The Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program is designed to help small businesses and startups to keep rural communities thriving.

Its work both the USDA and Woodlands said is important for the area.

“This fund allows us to provide not just loans to folks, but also technical assistance that’s often needed to help them develop a viable business plan, figure out marketing, do what’s needed to have a successful business,” said Dave Clark, executive director of WCL.

“Many times we’ll have that small business reach out to us and even though we have 50 employees statewide with 11 offices we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without groups like Woodlands Community Lenders,” said USDA Stare Director Kris Warner.

Woodlands Community Lenders works with businesses in Randolph, Barbour, and Tucker Counties.