VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Valley Head man was found dead on Wednesday after appearing to have drowned in his basement, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said.

According to a Facebook post from the RCSO, on Jan. 10, members of the sheriff’s office, the Valley Head Fire Department and Randolph County EMS responded to a drowning call for a 69-year-old man. The post said that on the previous day, the man had gone into his basement at around 7:30 p.m. to “check on the sump pump.”

The next morning, the post said that the man’s body was found in the water by his wife and that the water had to be pumped out in order to retrieve the body.

The post said that there were no signs of foul play and that the incident remains under investigation. The man’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy.