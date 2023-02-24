MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A grand opening ceremony for the new Valley Health Care Pharmacy will be taking place on March 9 at their new location in Mill Creek, according to a release.

The event is set to start at 8 a.m. with opening remarks and a brief tour of the facility. The release goes on to say that light refreshments including coffee and donuts will be provided, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

“The new Pharmacy will create better access to pharmacy services, more effective workspace for Pharmacy staff, and decreased traffic in the VHC Mill Creek waiting room,” a prior press release said.

For more information about Valley Health Care, Inc. visit vhcwv.org