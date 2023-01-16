ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a release from the department, the accident took place near the Randolph/Pocahontas County line at 12:43 a.m. on Sunday. At that time, most of north central West Virginia was seeing snowflakes, and many places already had accumulation. The release said that the driver lost control in a turn on Dry Branch Road and was not used to driving in the snow.

No one was injured in the crash, but because of the lack of cell service, the occupants had to walk two miles in the below-freezing temperatures until they found an occupied cabin. The driver was eventually able to get a ride and call 911 from the Elk Springs Resorts and Fly Shop near Monterville.

Because the driver had placed a pinned location on their phone at the crash site, officers were able to help the group find their vehicle which was located six miles from the resort where the 911 call was made.

Deputies said that on the scene, they saw the tire marks where the vehicle went off the roadway. The white pickup truck was found over an embankment with a tree lodged underneath it; deputies said that the tree was the only reason the pickup did not roll over and land in the Elk River.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were injured.