ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The story of how U.S. Airman Robert Deeth came to his final resting place is nothing short of unique, and by what many would consider an unusual turn of events, Deeth’s wishes were finally met with the help of the community.

Back in early October, an urn was found in the dumpster of an Elkins apartment complex. Two Elkins Sanitary workers found the urn and recognized it as one worker was a veteran himself.

Upon finding the urn, the sanitary workers contacted the American Legion Post 29 in Elkins, in hopes of being able to identify the individual’s ashes and return them to a surviving relative.

With the help of the community and social media, it only took the legion four days to identify the ashes as Robert Deeth.

According to Deeth’s obituary, he served in the Vietnam War as an air traffic controller in the Air Force, received the Bronze Service Star, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Deeth also worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration after retiring from the Air Force and completed more than 20 years of service with the FAA at the time of his retirement.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Robert Deeth received a proper military burial service in Little Arlington Cemetery hosted by the American Legion Post 29. 12 News spoke with Post 29 Adjutant, Mike Cardinal, on why the legion chose to bury Deeth here.

“For whatever reason he wasn’t buried beforehand, you know, we just felt the need to put him where he wanted to be. His will states he should be in Little Arlington Cemetery and here we are,” said Cardinal.

Deeth had already received a military funeral five years prior, after his passing in 2018, yet members of Post 29 were able to influence local Air Force members to fold the American flag for Deeth one more time.

The flag was donated by the legion as Deeth’s original flag had also been lost in circulation. With the folding of the flag came the playing of Taps and three musket volleys fired. Those who attended the funeral did not know Deeth personally, yet still paid their respects to honor an individual who sacrificed his life for our country.

“We know it’s happened before, but we caught it, somebody here in this community saw it for what it was, caught it and got it to our attention. We know there are other people that have unfortunately been thrown in a dumpster. This time we caught it,” said Cardinal.

Those at American Legion Post 29 say that Deeth’s story is one they intend to carry in their hearts forever.