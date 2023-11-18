ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and on Nov. 18 the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 812 held its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution.

This is the 33rd straight year Chapter 812 has distributed baskets to veterans and their families as well as other community members in need. This year it distributed 100 baskets, including 30 to a local church for its own Thanksgiving event.

The baskets include a turkey, two loaves of bread, stuffing, potatoes, canned green beans, canned cranberries and two bottles of soda. In order to raise funds for the distribution, the association sold poppies earlier in the year.

“It’s important for us over the years, because we don’t want a veteran or their families to go without having a good meal,” Chapter President John Miller said. “It reaches a lot of people, you know, which is very rewarding to us, you know, it’s–we can walk away with a smile on our face, you know, saying that we’ve done some good.”

If you would like to be a part of giving back to the community in addition to donations, Miller added the Vietnam Veterans Association has opened membership to all other veterans and service members, in order to make sure the work it does and its traditions continue on.

For Christmas, the American Legion Post 29 located in Elkins, at 326 Railroad Ave. will be handing out Christmas baskets to Randolph County residents. According to American Legion officials, residents have to apply in person at the Elkins office between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents must provide proof and physical address and income, and their ID in order to qualify.

People will be notified if they’re able to get a basket through a letter sent in the mail, and they’ll have to bring the letters with them on Dec. 16 before noon in order to get their basket. The baskets will include an appropriately-sized turkey for each family, vegetables, stuffing, potatoes and more.