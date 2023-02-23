ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Elkins’ most famous restaurants announced that it is officially closing its doors after almost 10 years.

The casual fine dining restaurant offered everything from pasta to steaks to pizza and was named the area’s best fine dining restaurant in 2019. According to the announcement, the reason for the closure was primarily related to inflation and “uncertain times.” It cited saying that with “runaway inflation, high interest rates, supply chain doubts, staffing difficulties, increasing insurance and other costs,” the restaurant could no longer price its menu and maintain its quality products without hurting its customers.

Vintage will close on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the end of the business day, the release said.

The owners, the Marshall family, said the following about the closure:

We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we had. For a restaurant to survive and thrive in a small rural community such as Elkins for almost 10 years is indeed an accomplishment of which we can all be proud of.

The release did say that the owners are trying to find a new owner who has more resources to keep the Vintage restaurant running, but as of now, they have not found anyone.

12 News took a Restaurant Road Trip to Vintage in 2014, which you can watch in the player above.