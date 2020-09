CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing man from Elkins.

Troopers say they believe Scott Ryan Hamilton, 35, is in the Huntington area of Cabell County. Hamilton is described as caucasian, 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Scott Ryan Hamilton COURTESY PHOTO: West Virginia State Police

At this time, state troopers explained they have no leads to his location. Anyone with any information if Hamilton’s whereabouts should contact their local police department.