CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police announced Friday that a Sobriety Checkpoint will be set up in Randolph County on May 17.

According to the release, the checkpoint will be in place from 6 p.m. to midnight “along WV Route 92, near 2548 Harrison Avenue in Crystal Springs, near the Fastenal Company.” If for whatever reason the location cannot be used, the checkpoint will be moved to U.S. Route 250 “near the intersection with U.S. Route 219, near Central Supply in Elkins.”

The release said that the reason for the checkpoint is to “increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.”