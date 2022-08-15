ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins had a main water line break on Sunday around 10 a.m. on Worth Avenue near Davis Health System.
City officials said that the break resulted in the loss of approximately 2 million gallons of water in about an hour. The loss of that amount of water was due to the difficulty accessing the locations of the shut-off valves for the specific section where the break occurred.
The Elkins City Hall Facebook page posted regular updates, showing progress throughout the day.
While there is no definite cause for the break, Wesley Lambert, Elkins Water System Chief Operator, said the age of the pipe, and frequency of the truck traffic likely played a role in the water line break.
A boil water advisory is still in effect for the area.