ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins had a main water line break on Sunday around 10 a.m. on Worth Avenue near Davis Health System.

City officials said that the break resulted in the loss of approximately 2 million gallons of water in about an hour. The loss of that amount of water was due to the difficulty accessing the locations of the shut-off valves for the specific section where the break occurred.

The Elkins City Hall Facebook page posted regular updates, showing progress throughout the day.

Around noon on Sunday (Courtesy: Elkins)

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (Courtesy: Elkins)

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday (Courtesy: Elkins)

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday (Courtesy: Elkins)

While there is no definite cause for the break, Wesley Lambert, Elkins Water System Chief Operator, said the age of the pipe, and frequency of the truck traffic likely played a role in the water line break.

A boil water advisory is still in effect for the area.