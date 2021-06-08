Water shutoff scam in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — The city of Elkins warns local residents of a scam involving water shutoffs.

According to release, the scam involves imposters knocking on doors — who are claiming to represent the city’s water utility — and demanding immediate in-person payments to avoid water shutoffs.

The city’s Utility Billing Department said employees will never contact residents this way.

If your account is overdue, you’ll receive a notice in the mail, then an automated phone call. If we don’t have your phone number, we’ll leave a tag on the front door of the property. No city employees ever visit you in person or call you to demand payment. Any city employees doing that kind of work would be in uniform and driving a clearly marked city vehicle. If you have the slightest concern about whether you are talking to a genuine city employee, you can also call to doublecheck.” Dan Stemple, Clerk with the Utility Billing Department

If city employees do need to visit a property, such as to access a water meter or perform other work, they will be easily identifiable, the release states.

If you are contacted by anyone asking for money on behalf of the city, please call 911. To ask questions about this or any other utilities-related matter, please contact the Utility Billing Department: