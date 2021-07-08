West Virginia author Donald Rice dies at 92

ELKINS, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia native and author of the “Randolph 200: A Bicentennial History of Randolph County, West Virginia” and “Elkins Centennial Album” Donald Rice died on July 3, 2021, at the Davis Medical Center in Elkins. He was 92 years old.

Rice was born in Bridgeport, West Virginia, on May 26, 1929. He graduated from Elkins High School in 1947, where he was President of his senior class. He then received a football scholarship at Davis and Elkins College. He received a Political Science and Economics degree from Davis and Elkins in 1951 and later received a Master’s Degree in Political Science from West Virginia University.

Rice was a teacher at Durbin School in Pocahontas County and Elkins High School, and he served as Principal of Harman School. He retired in 1987 as Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Randolph County. He also retired from the West Virginia Army National Guard with over 20 years of service, nine of which were full-time active service. Rice rose to the rank of Master Sergeant (MSG) but was officially retired as Sergeant First Class (SFC).

Rice was married to Carolyn Canfield Rice, his wife of 68 years. She and their three children, Lynne Petrosky of Buckhannon, W.Va., Tom Rice, Xenia, Ohio, and Donna McClung of Sissonville, W.Va., survive him.

Rice published several books on the region’s history, including “Randolph 200: A Bicentennial History of Randolph County, West Virginia” and “Elkins Centennial Album.” He also authored several articles for “The West Virginia Encyclopedia” and West Virginia’s “Goldenseal” magazine.