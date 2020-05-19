West Virginia farmers are bringing in nearly 500 hogs from Midwest states to sell

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – West Virginia farmers are reaching out across state lines to help colleagues in other states.

Farmers with the Randolph Tucker Livestock Association partnered with the WVU Extension office in Randolph County to bring nearly 500 hogs to the state from the midwest because of companies being unable to process as many animals due to the coronavirus.

Extension agents said having the opportunity to sell those animals elsewhere has helped in an industry where people largely depend on supermarkets.

“They’re just used to going to the grocery store and picking up something out of the case. They don’t want to fool with a live hog that they have to be responsible for processing themselves or sending to a butchers shop,” said Jody Carpenter, agriculture extension agent in Barbour and Randolph County.

Carpenter said another load of hogs is coming to the state. Those interested in getting one to process and butcher themselves can reach out to Carpenter on the extension website for more information.