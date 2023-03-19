PICKENS, W.Va. – On Saturday and Sunday, the “37th annual Pickens, West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival” was held in one of the smallest towns in the state.

During the weekend, thousands of guests visited Pickens, known as the “Haven in the Hardwood,” for its local, fresh maple syrup. Guests enjoyed all-you-can-eat pancakes and buckwheat cakes covered in real W.Va. maple syrup.

37th Annual Pickens, West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival. (WBOY Image)

“We appreciate that people come from all over for this event, it’s very unique. It’s not your typical festival you know, it’s country fun,” said Debby Morgan, Pickens Historical Society president. “This is what keeps our little community of Pickens going all-year-round.”

All money raised during the festival goes to help the small town of Pickens through the next year.

If you missed this year’s Maple Syrup Festival, it will be held again in March 2024.