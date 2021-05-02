West Virginia Railroad Museum re-opens

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local museum has re-opened its doors in Randolph county.

West Virginia Railroad Museum re-welcomed tourists after being closed due to the pandemic.

AmeriCorps service member Emma Pringle said they chose to re-open because it is close to the trains’ dates starting up again.

“I believe the Ball Knob Scenic Railroad from Cass is going to start up May 15, 2021, and in July other trains are going to start up,” explained Pringle. “We’re hoping that this will help us get more of an audience.”

The museum has even added a new exhibit called “20 20 visions: 100 Years of West Virginia Railroading”.

Pringle explained the subject matter for the new exhibit is the comparison of the railroad industry in the 1920s to what it is in 2020.

“It’s talks about what technologies have changed since then,” described Pringle. “What kind of goods carried at the time. Who is employed and the question on what kind of future looks like for it.”

The railroad museum is open every Friday-Sunday from 9 am- 4:30 pm until further notice.

Pringle stated the purpose of the Railroad Museum is to preserve West Virginia railroad history and make this information assessable to the community.

To learn more information you can check out their website or Facebook page.